AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATGFF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ATGFF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293. AltaGas has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.