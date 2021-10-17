Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $292,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,409.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,351.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,375.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

