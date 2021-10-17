Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.94

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $170.94 and last traded at $170.04, with a volume of 5670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -124.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

