America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.45. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 222,115 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $386.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

