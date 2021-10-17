American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $94,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

