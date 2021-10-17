American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.25

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 737.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 58.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

