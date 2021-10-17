American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Down 45.2% in September

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 11,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $39,560,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,140. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

