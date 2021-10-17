Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,874 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 111,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares valued at $1,616,438. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

