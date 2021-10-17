AMO Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $269,453.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $43.50 million and approximately $269,453.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00199096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

