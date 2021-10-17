Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,153. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.