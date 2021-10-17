Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Ampol stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Ampol has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Get Ampol alerts:

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.