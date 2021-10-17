ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AMSSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

AMS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588. AMS has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

