Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

AMRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 715,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,521. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.