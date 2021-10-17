Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 362,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

