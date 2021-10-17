Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.61. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $172.92 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

