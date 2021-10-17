Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post $2.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.00. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Patrick Industries by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 139,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

