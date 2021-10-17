Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 9,352,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,569,310. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after buying an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

