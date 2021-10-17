Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.00 Million

Analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce sales of $484.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.35 million. SM Energy posted sales of $281.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. 2,544,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 6.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $32.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

