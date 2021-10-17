Analysts Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Surface Oncology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 268,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77,832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $349.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.83. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

