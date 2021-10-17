Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report $25.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $26.30 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $108.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $109.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.64 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 21,069.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 219,481 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 52.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN opened at $9.75 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $358.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.58.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

