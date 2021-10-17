Analysts Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Arconic posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 780%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arconic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 640,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,182. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

