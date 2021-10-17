Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.