Analysts Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.00. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $635.15. 262,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,423. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $659.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $416.48 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

