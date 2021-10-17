Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $8.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.73 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $36.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $37.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.