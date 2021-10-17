Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $8.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.73 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $36.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $37.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:PAA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
