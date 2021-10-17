Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

