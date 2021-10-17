Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 475%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.31. 1,020,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,334. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

