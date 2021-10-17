Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $97.75

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several research firms have commented on BILI. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,120. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

