Analysts Set Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Price Target at $4.75

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

