Analysts Set Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target at $20.00

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 over the last three months. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.52. 86,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

