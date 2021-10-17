Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Target Price at C$83.19

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.54 and a twelve month high of C$75.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.95.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,679,730.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

