Analysts Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Price Target at $69.75

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,653,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,693. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

