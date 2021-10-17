Analysts Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Target Price at $258.83

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,219. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

