Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $100.20

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MSM stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

