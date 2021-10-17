AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post $77.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.22 million to $78.60 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $72.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 419,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

