AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up to $25.76

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $27.14. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 1,022 shares.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.83.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.