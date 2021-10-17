Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 258,639 Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 258,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,817,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,733 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 734,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.77 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.