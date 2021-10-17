Anson Funds Management LP Invests $1.94 Million in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.83 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

