Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.11% of iStar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iStar by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

