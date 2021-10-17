Anson Funds Management LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

