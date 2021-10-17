Anson Funds Management LP Takes $27.40 Million Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,751,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,404,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition accounts for 2.6% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned 5.56% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $20,050,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $17,167,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $10,064,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,248,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,968,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRNG stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

