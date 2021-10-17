Anson Funds Management LP Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Anson Funds Management LP cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.