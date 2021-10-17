Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Down 17.2%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) shares were down 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 420,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 215,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATE shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antibe Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a current ratio of 21.59. The stock has a market cap of C$50.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.46.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 million.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

