APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 2,400 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $54,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y stock opened at $661.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.46. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $537.82 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.