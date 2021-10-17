APG Asset Management N.V. Buys New Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,955,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.37. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.