APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 388,622 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.33% of Autohome worth $22,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Autohome by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Autohome by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,543 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Autohome by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,491,000 after purchasing an additional 76,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 330,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA lowered their price objective on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

