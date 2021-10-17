APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

NYSE HCA opened at $246.88 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

