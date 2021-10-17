APG Asset Management N.V. Has $16.19 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151,454 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.