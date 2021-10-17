APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.81.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $281.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

