Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $150.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $7,741,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

