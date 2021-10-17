Argon (ARGON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $450,305.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $450,305.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.39 or 1.00015458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.32 or 0.06198539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025557 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,963,806 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

